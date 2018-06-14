Growls and Hugs-June 13

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Humming Birds

Hooray for the return of the humming birds! We will have to put up a feeder.

Idiot

Thanks to the lovely servers at the Village Idiot, always prompt, friendly and more than willing to recommend good beer and good places to go in Revelstoke.

Arts

I am very impressed by the depth and breadth of art available in this little city. From theatre to pottery to wordworking to painting, there are many talented people more than willing to share their talents and encourage others. Lots to stay entertained.

Parking

Rant to the people who are always parking on the street in front of my house. I have to park around the corner and I can’t see my car from my window!

Rain

The fog and the low cloud cover sure make Revelstoke beautiful even on the rainy days! Fantastic photo opportunities.

Brownies

I had the best brownie I have ever eaten in my life from Modern Bakery the other day. Melt in your mouth amazing!

Waterfalls

Amazing access around here! I have a list of places I need to visit and hikes I need to attempt. Keep on sharing the photos on Instagram everyone! They are really good inspiration.

House plants

Thanks to the ladies at Revelstoke Florist for setting me up with the perfect plants for my south facing window! So far I haven’t killed any of them which means your recommendations were dead on.

Smoking

Growls to the people who smoke in the alley outside my bedroom window. Unfortunately that is one of the places you are allowed to smoke in this city but it is really unpleasant to wake up in the middle of the night to the smell of cigarette smoke, especially when it is too hot to close the window!