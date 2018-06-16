Jackie Macdonald is a personal coach and entrepreneur.

Jackie MacDonald: Women empowering women in Revelstoke

By Imogen Whale

Jackie McDonald is a personal coach and entrepreneur who believes there is no one better to help raise women up than the sisterhood surrounding them.

“I love being a woman who is both ambitious and sensitive,” MacDonald says. “When I get an idea in my head I take inspired imperfect action on it right away. I love teaching women how to do the same by overcoming perfectionism and procrastination through my work.”

McDonald is young but driven. During her years working as a barista or in administration, she was investing her spare time into personal development and training. She is a lifelong learner. McDonald was drawn to coaching during her own healing journey, where the skills she was learning helped her find purpose. In 2016, she was able to commit one hundred percent to her coaching business.

The results have led to a growing following on social media, and the creation of groups online where women can share ideas and feelings. McDonald now has clients from around the globe.

“I love helping women shift out of fear, anxiety, self-doubt into feeling excited about life, confident and capable of achieving whatever they desire. I believe it is possible for each and every one of us, and I love to help show people how,” McDonald explains. “Understanding why people do what they do, why they are the way they are, and helping them overcome limitations to success simply fascinates me.”

There are many women entrepreneurs in Revelstoke, and McDonald believes mindset is vital to being successful.

“Mindset is everything,” she says, “We all have a voice telling us we aren’t good enough, we don’t have what it takes or that people will judge us. But we can tap into the powerful part of ourselves that is capable of achieving greatness.”

McDonald believes women have to allow themselves to both ask for and receive help when needed. “We aren’t meant to do it alone,” she explains. “We are meant to help each other rise and grow. Women are wise and powerful, but they so often take on too much and expect themselves to be able to do it, then feel like a failure when they don’t. I believe a key element to success is asking for the support you need to get where you want to go.”

McDonald’s goals for every client is to enable them to feel emotionally, spiritually and financially free.

“I want to see women stand in their power in their personal relationships, at work, in their health, with their money, and feel deeply connected with themselves so they can, in turn, support others to do the same.”

With her coaching focused on unity and self power, McDonald in making a name for herself and working to help the women around her do the same.

Previous story
Growls and Hugs-June 13

Just Posted

Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit

At first glance, Revelstoke artist Maria Medina’s latest works seem to hold… Continue reading

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

The Revelstoke Environmental Advisory Committee wants to know what you think about… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Most Read

  • Jackie MacDonald: Women empowering women in Revelstoke

    By Imogen Whale Jackie McDonald is a personal coach and entrepreneur who…