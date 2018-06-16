Jackie MacDonald: Women empowering women in Revelstoke

By Imogen Whale

Jackie McDonald is a personal coach and entrepreneur who believes there is no one better to help raise women up than the sisterhood surrounding them.

“I love being a woman who is both ambitious and sensitive,” MacDonald says. “When I get an idea in my head I take inspired imperfect action on it right away. I love teaching women how to do the same by overcoming perfectionism and procrastination through my work.”

McDonald is young but driven. During her years working as a barista or in administration, she was investing her spare time into personal development and training. She is a lifelong learner. McDonald was drawn to coaching during her own healing journey, where the skills she was learning helped her find purpose. In 2016, she was able to commit one hundred percent to her coaching business.

The results have led to a growing following on social media, and the creation of groups online where women can share ideas and feelings. McDonald now has clients from around the globe.

“I love helping women shift out of fear, anxiety, self-doubt into feeling excited about life, confident and capable of achieving whatever they desire. I believe it is possible for each and every one of us, and I love to help show people how,” McDonald explains. “Understanding why people do what they do, why they are the way they are, and helping them overcome limitations to success simply fascinates me.”

There are many women entrepreneurs in Revelstoke, and McDonald believes mindset is vital to being successful.

“Mindset is everything,” she says, “We all have a voice telling us we aren’t good enough, we don’t have what it takes or that people will judge us. But we can tap into the powerful part of ourselves that is capable of achieving greatness.”

McDonald believes women have to allow themselves to both ask for and receive help when needed. “We aren’t meant to do it alone,” she explains. “We are meant to help each other rise and grow. Women are wise and powerful, but they so often take on too much and expect themselves to be able to do it, then feel like a failure when they don’t. I believe a key element to success is asking for the support you need to get where you want to go.”

McDonald’s goals for every client is to enable them to feel emotionally, spiritually and financially free.

“I want to see women stand in their power in their personal relationships, at work, in their health, with their money, and feel deeply connected with themselves so they can, in turn, support others to do the same.”

With her coaching focused on unity and self power, McDonald in making a name for herself and working to help the women around her do the same.