Learn to fish at Martha Creek tomorrow with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

Learn to fish at Martha Creek Provincial Park with the Freshwater Fisheries Society tomorrow, Thursday Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is inviting families with youth age 5-15 to expand their outdoor adventure horizons with free family fishing activities.

Learn to Fish programs offer introductory level instruction on freshwater fishing in B.C. while the Rod Loan program offers families the opportunity to explore fishing independently.

“Learn to Fish is a great place for families to discover fishing together,” says Jessica Yarwood, Provincial Outreach Coordinator. “It’s often the start of fishing as a family outdoor activity, giving people the experience and the confidence to take up the sport. For families interested in exploring the lakes and rivers on their own, including visitors who didn’t pack a fishing rod, rods and tackle may be borrowed for free with our Rod Loan program.”

Learn to Fish Program Locations:

· August 2, Blanket Creek Provincial Park, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· August 2 & 18, Kootenay Lake, Kokanee Creek Provincial Park, Nelson,

· August 2, Martha Creek Provincial Park, Revelstoke, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

· August 3, Arrow Lake Provincial Park, Revelstoke, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

· August 3, Upper Arrow Lake, Syringa Creek Provincial Park, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· August 3, Williamson Lake Campground, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

· August 4 & 23, Third Champion Lake, Champion Lakes Provincial Park, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

· August 16, Cottonwood Lake, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· August 17, Mirror Lake Campground, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

· August 24, Upper Arrow Lake, McDonald Creek Provincial Park, Nakusp, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

· August 25, Summit Lake Provincial Park, Nakusp, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn to Fish events are hosted on a drop-in basis for youth aged 5 to 15, and their families at provincial park locations. Pre-registration is required for programs in regional parks.

Children under 16 aren’t required to purchase a freshwater fishing licence.

Programs cover fish identification and biology, habitat and conservation, proper fish handling, ethics, safety, and fishing regulations, fishing tackle and knot-tying.

Hands-on instruction includes casting and retrieving.

All the fishing equipment is provided, and the two hour programs run rain or shine.

Rod Loan programs allow families and other groups to try fishing without having to purchase gear.

Families and groups can borrow spinning rods with reels and a basic box of tackle for up to a week. A permanent Rod Loan site is at the Grand Forks Visitor Centre, where the public can visit during business hours and borrow a rod and tackle for free.

For more information on Learn to Fish and Rod Loan programs, visit the events page on www.gofishbc.com. To find a Rod Loan site near you, use the Rod Loan filter on the interactive Where to Fish map.

Program cost is free, thanks to generous support from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, Columbia Basin Trust, Rapala, Ram Trucks Canada, and Yamaha Motor Canada, but donations are gratefully accepted.

For details and event listings across the province, visit gofishbc.com.