Life-long Revelstokian celebrates 106th birthday

Kay Martin celebrated her 106th birthday on June 20. Martin is a life long Revelstoke resident and is currently living at Mt. Cartier Court. Martin received birthday wishes from her friends at the Revelstoke Seniors Centre as well as Premier John Horgan, Governor General Julie Payette and Queen Elizabeth.
