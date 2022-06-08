Pack your PJs

We’re headed to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia

  • Jun. 8, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life
Rosewood Hotel Vancouver fashion. Photography by Lia Crowe

– Photography Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’Arcey

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, overlooking the Vancouver Art Gallery and surrounded by beautiful cafes and chic restaurants, sits a grand old hotel that combines the splendor of a bygone era with contemporary design and amenities. Luxury awaits in the grand suites that feature private rooftop garden terraces boasting plunge pools and fireplaces. Matching the elegance, the fashion emerges with details reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties—frisky feathers, playful bows and lush loungewear.

Strapless Ombre Feather Mini Dress, Catherine Regehr, $6,590; Vvlogo Link Chain Necklace, Valentino Garavani, $1,750.

Sleeper $494.

Stine Goya Dress, $490 and Cartier Sunglasses, both from Nordstrom Vancouver.

Melissa Odabash Swimsuit, $331, from Nordstrom Vancouver, Vintage Givenchy Choker, stylist’s own.

Strapless Charles Gown, Catherine Regehr, $4,390; shoes from SJP Collection, $595; Alexander McQueen, Pavé Crystal Hoop Earrings, $1,185.

Silken Gown, $380, Pagoda Long Robe, $785, Christine Lingerie.

Model: Maya Zylar represented byWild Management

Makeup: Farrah Sanei

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Photographed on location at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. A huge thank you to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashiontravel

Previous story
Secrets and Lives

Just Posted

A peak into the student-made art featured at The Artists’ Canvas exhibit. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Secondary hosting art exhibit, theatre production to close out school year

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?

Gorman Group employees. (Contributed by Gorman Group)
Gorman Group providing financial aid for employees