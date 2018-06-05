Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine takes over downtown

The 2018 Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine took over downtown Revelstoke on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came out to see the cars of all makes and models.

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The annual Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine hosted by the Revelstoke Vintage Car Club took over downtown on Saturday.

The Revelstoke Fire Department also participated, setting up a fire truck for people to check out. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)