Special Olympics Revelstoke celebrates National Day of Inclusion

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Dick Greenaway puts sprinkles on the chocolate dip honey cruller donut made specifically for National Day of Inclusion in support of Special Olympics.

If you could create a new Tim Hortons doughnut what would it be?

For Global Day of Inclusion on Saturday as well as Special Olympics 50th anniversary, Special Olympic athlete Savannah Lussier of Grande Prairie, Alta. dipped a honey crueller in chocolate and covered it in red and white sprinkles.

The doughnut was sold across Canada on Saturday, including in Revelstoke, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics community-based programs.

In Revelstoke, Special Olympic athletes had the chance to celebrate Global Day of Inclusion by decorating a doughnut and sitting down with teammates for coffee and a visit.

At the moment Special Olympics Revelstoke has nine active athletes, with the summer session, which revolved around swimming, coming to a close July 15 after a swim meet in Golden.

Special Olympics provides high-quality sports programs and competitions that help people with intellectual disabilities celebrate personal achievement and gain confidence, skills and friendships.

There are more than 4,800 Special Olympic athletes participating in year-round programs in 55 communities across B.C.

For Terina Sessa, a Revelstoke Special Olympic athlete, the best part is meeting new people and making new friends.

Sessa participated in bowling, curling and swimming last year and is looking forward to trying new sports like power lifting and floor hockey.

The Revelstoke organization is looking for more athletes, coaches and volunteers. At Revelstoke’s mass registration event in the fall athletes indicate which sports they are interested in trying and Courtney Kaler, the local coordinator of Special Olympics, hopes to have enough coaches and volunteers to facilitate all of the requested sports.

“It is so rewarding to see them fulfill their dreams,” she said.

