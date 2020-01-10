The 7 Sins with Steve Thorp

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Sierra Lundy

A lifelong entrepreneur, Steve Thorp has worn many hats over the years. His current post as Managing Partner of a collection of Vancouver brands (Havana Restaurant, Belgard Kitchen, Vancouver Urban Winery and Postmark Brewing) keeps him busy, and gives him an opportunity to flex his innovative and creative muscles.

Outside of work, he’s fascinated by the wilderness that BC has to offer, and when not at home in Vancouver, spends much of his time in his cabin on Galiano Island.

Though he grew up in Alberta, Steve has known he was destined to be a BC boy since his first father-son salmon fishing trip when he was just nine years old. He spent the next nine years coming back to BC to fish salmon rivers at least twice yearly until he U-Hauled himself out to the mainland two days after high school graduation. And he hasn’t looked back since.

“The West Coast was always calling me, and I knew early on it would be my home,” he says. And Vancouver in particular snared his heart. “It has everything you need in a big, international, urban city…and it’s surrounded by ocean, mountains and some of the best outdoor adventure you can find. It’s one of the few places on earth that you get excited to travel home to after a vacation!”

The 7 Sins

ENVY:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

David Beckham. Being young, it was either sports or business for me. I always thought it would be incredible to be a pro athlete, and David Beckham is one of the best, and coolest. Great style, great business mind, charitable and lives an incredible life.

GLUTTONY:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Pasta! The Italians have it right: mouth-watering generational pasta recipes with some of the best old-world red wines. There is really nothing sexier and more satisfying to enjoy. Spending time in Italy feels so at home for me. I love their culture and food! Ahhh, I’m hungry!

GREED:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

A new 36’ Grady White, fully loaded with West Coast fishing gear. A mint condition 1969 Porsche 911S Targa. And a converted 1970s Unimog 416 global adventure motorhome. That should about blow it. Anything left would go into tech toys and vintage red wine.

WRATH:

Pet peeves?

Littering, poachers, wasteful people, bad drivers and people that can’t relax, laugh, let loose and have some fun.

SLOTH:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

Near the ocean for sure. That is a must. And my gut would say somewhere hot like Bali. But I also love being at my cabin on Galiano Island. The ocean is a huge aspect of my life; I need to be near it all the time. So as long as that is involved, I will be happy.

PRIDE:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I believe I have a very strong ability to read people. I have been this way my whole life, and I use this superpower every day when conversing with people.

LUST:

What makes your heart beat faster?

Keeping this answer G-rated… adrenaline sports and exploring new places. I will try almost anything, and if it has a motor and goes fast, even better. I will likely be hooked! I also love exploring new places and cultures around the world; it makes me happy and inspires everything I do.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



