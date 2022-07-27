Western style fashion photographed by Darren Hull

Wild Flower

Fashions with a western flair

  • Jul. 27, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Photography: Darren Hull Styling: Sarah D’Arcey Creative Direction: Lia Crowe

Head west this season along the covered-wagon trail as fashion gives a nod to “Little House on the Prairie,” with puffed sleeves and full skirts. Hop on the stagecoach as we head back in time to The Hatching Post’s old-time saloon on Kelowna’s wild west side.

Ulla Johnson Nerida Embroidered Ruffle Cotton Dress, $774, and Sea Vienne Long Sleeve Eyelet Lace Cotton Blouse, $384, both from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209; vintage gloves and hat, stylist’s own.

Sea Ida Flora Cotton Dress, $585, from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Round Toe Western Boots, $335.

Costarellos White Maxi Dress, $789, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Brixton Joanna Felted Wool Fedora, $80, Simone Rocha Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress, $2,410, and Simone Rocha Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts, $1,295, all from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209.

Brixton Joanna Felted Wool Fedora, $80, and MUGLER Cutout Gabardine Trench Coat, $3270, both from Nordstrom Canada; Costarellos White Maxi Dress, $789, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Simone Rocha Floral Tiered Egg Dress, $2,885, from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209.

Makeup: Jenny McKinney.

Model: Nadia de Vos, represented by Déjà Vu Model Management.

Photographed on location at The Hatching Post Saloon and Smokery.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Previous story
Nourish your noggin

Just Posted

Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager), Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Brad Templeton (Superintendent of Operations), and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) in front of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Canadian Pacific Railway expands in Revelstoke, new employee housing underway

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Pets and the heat wave

Parks Canada has received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the fire. Their water skimmers were dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to fill their water tanks and proceeded to drop the tanks on the fire. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Air support aiding in battle against Glacier Park wildfire

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Tom Poole photo)
Lawsuit filed against Revelstoke Mountain Resort following crash in 2020