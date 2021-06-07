Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

A familiar Salmon Arm dining location has a new name, a new look, a new menu and more.

Monday, June 7, marked the official opening of the Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. Located where the Sand Bar Restaurant used to be, over the past five months the interior was completely renovated to offer a bright, modern, open look.

The adjacent Don Cherry’s Sports Grill also received some cosmetic improvements, as well as a pizza oven.

Red Seal Chef Sascha Hillebrand, who currently owns restaurants across B.C., including three at Prestige properties in Smithers, Nelson and Cranbrook, will oversee operations at Nineteen05 along with business partner, Jeremy Roth.

“The resort’s amazing waterfront location deserves a restaurant that is as beautiful as its backdrop,” comments Hillebrand in a June 7 media release. “I’m very excited to showcase our new restaurant, food and drinks to the local crowd, as well as to the thousands of visitors who stay and dine at the resort every year.

“I think the locals will be especially blown away by the incredible transformation that Prestige’s design team has achieved, and we hope to become the new hot spot in town.”

Read more: Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

Read more: Self-trained Salmon Arm chef aims to celebrate Shuswap with exciting food truck menu

Inspired by international dishes, Nineteen05’s menu spans the globe with a variety of sushi offerings, pasta dishes, non-farmed Arctic char and wild halibut, steak, burgers, numerous salad options and, of course, dessert. The menu includes both vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“With all of the renovations that have been completed in the restaurant and lounge space, I’m certain that not only will guests enjoy the new look and feel, but they will be delighted by Sascha’s culinary creations,” said Prestige Hotels and Resorts’ President Terry Schneider.

Additional improvements to the patio space are also planned for later this spring.

Hillebrand will oversee all aspects of the food and beverage department at the Salmon Arm Prestige property, including catering and events. The resort is currently able to host critical service training sessions and essential business meetings for up to 50 people, and has strict COVID protocols in place to ensure attendees’ safety.

Don Cherry’s officially reopened its doors on Thursday, May 20, for take-out and patio service, and is now open for indoor dining. Nineteen05 Kitchen and Raw Bar opens today, Monday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m for indoor and patio dining as well as take-out.

Nineteen05 will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, and is not currently accepting reservations for in-house dining. For more information, visit the restaurant’s page Facebook.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

restaurantSalmon Arm

 

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)

Just Posted

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)
Revelstoke plans to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Several organisations around town will be hosting events

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Danika Sebastian, left, reads a poem during a vigil to honour the 215 missing children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops Residential School. At right is event organizer Kayla MacGillivray. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland vigil to pay tribute to 215 Indigenous children buried in Kamloops

Event will include moment of silence for victims of Kamloops Residential School

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Chef Sascha Hillebrand will oversee operations at Nineteen05. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Craft Culture/Facebook)
Outdoor market returns to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this weekend

Summer market returns after year off due to COVID-19

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘Local Losers’ have a place to create with Vernon art studio opening

A new art studio geared towards youth opened on main street June 1

Drivebc.ca posted the picture of the Anarchist Summit on Highway 3, just outside Osoyoos with slushy conditions on June 7, 2021. (Drive BC)
Snow in June hits South Okanagan

Residents of Anarchist Mountain, near Osoyoos, woke to the white stuff Monday, June 7

Most Read