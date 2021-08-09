Decorations were hung with care around downtown Vernon for a new film being shot in town Aug. 9, 2021. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Christmas movie filming in Vernon transforms downtown into winter wonderland

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime being shot in Okanagan

Things are beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in August.

Several downtown Vernon storefronts have received a festive facelift as filming is underway for a new Hallmark movie.

Locations include Roxy Café and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle among others.

The Christmas-themed film is to be shot throughout the community, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said, offering a warm “North Okanagan welcome to the entire cast and crew.”

Nineteen films have been shot in the Okanagan since Jan. 1, 2021, the Okanagan Film Commission said.

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime film are currently being shot in the valley.

