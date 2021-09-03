Revelstoke’s leading art festival creates safe space for residents to view

LUNA Reimagined, Revelstoke’s leading art festival, is tweaking the layout of the festival this year to offer a safe way to view art within the community.

Due to the new regulations imposed by the provincial government, and the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 within Revelstoke, the event had to be changed to offer an engaging experience for the community while also abiding by government regulations.

Event goers will be able to walk throughout the festival with their family or bubble, being able to keep socially distanced from others while viewing art and performances spaced out around Revelstoke’s downtown core.

“The idea is that there’s not going to be a formal gathering, people can just move through town, looking at these projections, admiring the art on the wall, but not necessarily gather in large numbers at any one particular place,” said Miriam Manley, executive director for Arts Revelstoke. “The projections have been spaced out around the downtown core.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke-born DJ performing at influential Vancouver festival

The event offers contemporary art and performance without having to travel to Vancouver or Kelowna. LUNA Reimagined offers a platform for local artists and performers to display their work and build their platform right here in Revelstoke.

“Normally what we try to do is to get everyone to come together and create that sense of gathering,” said Manley. “Really that’s what art is all about, it’s about people coming together to celebrate. We’re trying to still present work to people but do it in a socially distanced way.”

The event runs from Sept. 24-26 and is family friendly, with plenty to see for residents of any age.

To learn more about LUNA Reimagined visit www.LUNAfest.ca.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artart exhibitCommunityRevelstoke