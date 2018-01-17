After an eventful night Drive BC reports winter driving conditions

Highways are open, but fog, limited visibility and compact snow still plague roads

After an eventful night and numerous road closures and accidents, Drive BC reports the roads are open again.

Despite no accidents reported this morning they still urge drivers to exercise caution and be aware of winter driving conditions.

These include compact snow and dense fog reported on Highway 23 South headed towards Galena Bay and slushy and slippery sections on the TransCanada.

For up to date information visit DriveBC.ca

