Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

Despite being on the other side of the planet, the people at Little Farm Winery in Cawston are doing everything they can to help ease the massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia.

Co-founders Rhys Pender and Alishan Driediger are fundraising money to donate to the Wires Wildlife Emergency Appeal, using the proceeds raised by selling five mixed cases of their artisanal wines.

Widespread drought and multiple heatwaves have mixed to create a perfect storm across Australia, a country which has now seen millions of hectares of bushland scorched since October.

Originally from Australia, the situation is close to Pender’s heart as he has first-hand experience of the catastrophic damage that wildfires can cause. In 2003, half of the houses on Pender’s childhood street were destroyed by wildfires. Luckily, his family’s house in Canberra survived. Growing up, Pender regularily visited some of areas in Australia that were hit the hardest by bushfires on the southern coast of New South Wales.

“My family is still in Australia, I’ve seen the damage the wildfires can do during the Canberra fires of 2003, and this is just so much worse,” said Pender. “It’s hard not to be able help, being so far away, but we’re doing what we can.”

As for the wine, the cases of 12 include two bottles of 2016 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Riesling, two bottles of 2018 Rosé, and two bottles of 2016 Riesling Pied de Cuve; as well as one bottle each of 2016 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Chardonnay, 2016 Chardonnay Pied de Cuve, 2016 New-is Oak Chardonnay, 2017 Pied de Cuve Orange, 2015 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Riesling, and 2015 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Chardonnay. The five cases are being sold for $400 each, including shipping to anywhere in the province.

Anyone interested in purchasing a case can email Little Farm via info@littlefarmwinery.ca.

