Apex Mountain has received more snow than any other mountain in all of North America over the last 48 hours. (Apex Mountain Resort photo)

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

Powder hounds rejoice.

Apex Mountain has received the most snow in all of North America over the last 48 hours, and the fifth most in the world.

The mountain now boasts a base over 250 centimetres deep. The light champagne powder is creating some of the best conditions in several years, said mountain representatives.

‘The snow is amazing, it is so deep you feel like you are floating in powder and it just blows up around you,” said James Shalman, Apex Mountain Resort general manager.

Shalman said the snow is not showing any signs of stopping. He said it’s currently snowing heavily and the weekend, starting tomorrow, looks to be even better.

“With two months of the season left to go we are set to have one of best snow seasons in years,” he added. “I have never heard of so many people in the village talking about how they played hookie or developed the powder cough. I heard one customer say, ‘forget the sick day, quit your job, it’s that good up here.’”

Word of the great powder has spread far and wide. Apex recently broke its visitation record for a weekday in January.

READ MORE: Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Columbia Basin Trust hosting youth summit in April

They are looking for 14-18 year olds to attend

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

After 30 years Cathy Girling still believes eradicating poverty is possible

She retired from Revelstoke Community Connections in January 2020

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Kelowna partners with FortisBC to increase energy efficiency in the home

Residents can now identify where heat loss is happening in their home through the thermal imaging camera

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Most Read