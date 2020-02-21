Gas prices at the Super Save in Penticton have dropped below a dollar a litre. (Danah Phillips photo)

Gas drops below a dollar per litre in Penticton

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Fuel prices in Penticton have dropped below a dollar per litre.

This comes after the city held claim to the lowest gas prices in the province for nearly a week.

The Super Save gas station on Green Mountain Rd. and the Petro-Canada on Skaha Lake Rd. now have gas priced at 98.9 cents per litre and 99.9 cents per litre, respectively. Penticton is now home to all of the 10 cheapest gas stations in B.C.

All 10 of the cheapest gas stations in the province are located in Penticton. (Gas Buddy)

The current provincial average price for gas is 135.1 cents per litre.

Currently, Victoria holds the dubious title of being home to the most expensive gas in the province. The average gas price in the province’s capital sits at 142.7 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, just up Highway 97 in Kelowna, the lowest priced station is 124.9 cents per litre. However, most prices appear to be either 127.9 cents per litre.

While gas in Penticton may be cheap, it’s not the lowest the country has to offer. The country’s least expensive gas can be found in Edmonton at 89.0 cents per litre.

Gas prices may be tolerable for Pentictonites right now, but it would be wise to fill up sooner rather than later; industry experts predict prices won’t stay this low for long.

This isn’t the first time Penticton has had the lowest gas prices in the province; in September the city was home to nine of the 10 cheapest stations in B.C.

READ MORE: Penticton gas prices among the lowest at B.C. pumps

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’ in solidarity with pipeline dispute

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’ in solidarity with pipeline dispute

Rob Morrison says protestors across Canada need to remove roadblocks on roads, rail lines

Revelstoke teen musician returns to top 100 in CBC Searchlight

Round two voting ends Feb. 27

Up to 15 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

The snow should start tonight and continue through the weekend

Snow bike stunt movie filmed in downtown Revelstoke

The Way Home is an action sport film for Rockstar Energy, Polaris, and C3 Powersports

Letter: Dear Revelstoke City Council, say NO to highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Central Alberta Economic Partnership is proposing a highway be built across Howse Pass

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Gas drops below a dollar per litre in Penticton

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Pawsative Pups: You have a new puppy, now what?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Sewer service planned for South Okanagan community of Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen plans to extend Okanagan Falls system into Kaleden

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Most Read