Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

The poverty rate in B.C. is among the worst in Canada and the provincial government wants to get to the root of the problem.

To address the needs of the many people struggling to make ends meet, earn a living wage, or find and keep affordable housing, the province wants to get a Poverty Reduction Strategy. It was proposed during the election cycle and now a community meeting for British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

“Residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the province. Ideas shared at this in-person community meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released in fall 2018,” reads a press release from the provincial government.

Kelowna community meeting:

Date: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Location: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, 1380 Bertram St.

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. The community meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Notes: Refreshments will be served. The location is accessible, and transportation, child care, and health supports are available for this event. If you need any support to participate, please contact: LTBoulos@sparc.bc.ca.

Public meetings are being held in communities throughout the province. If someone is unable to attend a meeting, they can also give feedback in these ways:

Send input online, through email BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca or call and leave a voice mail message at 1-778-698-7746

Or, call Enquiry BC and ask for BC Poverty Reduction: 1 800 663-7867 (Calls can be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time.)

