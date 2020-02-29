Rain continuing for Revelstoke

High five degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain showers and flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain showers and flurries ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control until 10 a.m. Slushy and sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Water pooling. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Water pooling. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 263 cm

Season total: 930 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“Weak layers in the upper snowpack are primed for human triggering. Use conservative route selection today!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Watch out for increasing reactivity on the buried surface hoar. Once a threshold amount of snow forms slab properties, slab avalanches will become more easily triggered and larger at all elevations and aspects. Choose terrain to limit your exposure & assess every slope.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Friday

“New snow and wind will incrementally load the buried surface hoar and increase slab properties, making the persistent weak layer more easily triggered. Wind slabs are also of concern in exposed and wind-affected terrain. Asses for slabs and make conservative terrain choices.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots
Next story
Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

Just Posted

Rain continuing for Revelstoke

High five degrees

Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

The feedback is due Mar. 4

Rain for Revelstoke

High four degrees

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

Police dog located accused murderer in dumpster near West Kelowna crime scene

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

North Okanagan prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Most Read