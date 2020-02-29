Rain continuing for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain showers and flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain showers and flurries ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control until 10 a.m. Slushy and sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Water pooling. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Water pooling. Slippery sections.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 263 cm

Season total: 930 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“Weak layers in the upper snowpack are primed for human triggering. Use conservative route selection today!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Watch out for increasing reactivity on the buried surface hoar. Once a threshold amount of snow forms slab properties, slab avalanches will become more easily triggered and larger at all elevations and aspects. Choose terrain to limit your exposure & assess every slope.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Friday

“New snow and wind will incrementally load the buried surface hoar and increase slab properties, making the persistent weak layer more easily triggered. Wind slabs are also of concern in exposed and wind-affected terrain. Asses for slabs and make conservative terrain choices.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

