RCMP clocked a driver going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit. (File Photo)

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

A driver going 223 km/h per hour in a 100 km zone was pulled over by police in the Okanagan on Jan. 30.

According to the RCMP, the driver was stopped at 10 a.m. near Sage Mesa Drive, on Highway 97, north of Penticton.

The driver was fined for excessive speeding and his vehicle was impounded.

“It’s unfortunate that so soon after we saw a tragic motor vehicle fatality on this stretch of highway, we have drivers who are willing to risk their own, and other motorists lives,” said Cst. James Grandy.

Most Read