Revelstoke public servant retires after 28 years

Darren Komonoski has retired after many years of service in the public works sector

One of Revelstoke’s most committed public servants has called an end to his career after many years of service to the community.

Darren Komonoski has officially retired after 28 years in the public works sector.

Yesterday, mayor Gary Sulz presented Komonoski with a plaque commemorating his time as public works operation manager.

In a statement made on Facebook: “The City of Revelstoke would like to whole heatedly thank Darren Komonoski for his 28 years of service to the community of Revelstoke. We would also like to congratulate him on his recent retirement from the City as Public Works Operation Manager.”