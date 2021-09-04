Darren Komonoski is retiring after 28 years as Public Works Operation Manager. (contributed)

Darren Komonoski is retiring after 28 years as Public Works Operation Manager. (contributed)

Revelstoke public servant retires after 28 years

Darren Komonoski has retired after many years of service in the public works sector

One of Revelstoke’s most committed public servants has called an end to his career after many years of service to the community.

Darren Komonoski has officially retired after 28 years in the public works sector.

Yesterday, mayor Gary Sulz presented Komonoski with a plaque commemorating his time as public works operation manager.

In a statement made on Facebook: “The City of Revelstoke would like to whole heatedly thank Darren Komonoski for his 28 years of service to the community of Revelstoke. We would also like to congratulate him on his recent retirement from the City as Public Works Operation Manager.”

Previous story
Child dies in hospital after incident at Creston campground, investigation ongoing
Next story
Revelstoke theatre owner believes proof of vaccination will boost business

Just Posted

In the month of August, the benchmark price for a single-family home in the Revelstoke/Shuswap area increased by 32.1 per cent to $615,100, mostly due to a decrease in number of available homes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Price of single-family homes in Revelstoke increased by over 30% in August

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A baby born 131 days premature was given a 0% chance of survival

The Roxy, Revelstoke’s local movie theatre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke theatre owner believes proof of vaccination will boost business

Darren Komonoski is retiring after 28 years as Public Works Operation Manager. (contributed)
Revelstoke public servant retires after 28 years