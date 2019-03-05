Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A ‘Community Open House’ is being held after another graffiti incident took place at Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road.

The vandalism prompted the idea to hold an event which will feature authentic music, food and entertainment from the Sikh Society.

It will be held by the Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.

On November, 18, 2018, it was the second time racist graffiti was sprayed on the temple, the first incident wasn’t reported.

