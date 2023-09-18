Black smoke was seen in the skies of Oliver due to a structure fire around 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. (Shawna Michaud - Facebook)

Suspicious house fire sends black smoke into sky above Oliver

The home previously had a fire in 2022 that rendered it uninhabitable

Black plumes of smoke lofted into the sky off Black Sage Road near Oliver around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Residents in the area took to social media to share concerns about the thick smoke rising into the sky.

The first floor of a house was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and as of 4 p.m. they remained on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The home had a fire in 2022 and had been uninhabited due to the damage to the upper floor from that fire, said Oliver Fire Department.

“The wind right now is blowing from the north and just across from this property there’s some trees, tall grasses and brush and had an ember landed in that with these winds, it could have caused a more serious event,” said Rob Graham, spokesperson for the Oliver Fire Department.

The Osoyoos Indian Band is currently on scene knocking down some of the remaining walls as they pose a risk of collapsing.

The fire is being considered suspicious at this time.

A total of 16 firefighters, two engines, a rescue truck, bush truck, water tender and two command vehicles responded to the blaze.

