Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

Those travelling in and out of Revelstoke will be affected by construction from Kamloops to Alberta

Over the coming years the primary route connecting B.C. to the rest of Canada, running right through Revelstoke, will be getting a major face lift as part of the Kamloops-Alberta Four-Laning program.

The project that will modernize the main route will also present significant challenges to travellers heading to and from Alberta via Highway 1 throughout construction.

Construction work underway at the Illecillewaet Brake Check on Highway 1.

The provincial government has committed $837 million to upgrading the portion of the highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years.

The project will increase lane capacity throughout the highway which will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently between Kamloops and the Alberta border, connecting communities and allowing businesses to move products throughout the province.

Residents of Revelstoke will be most affected by the Illecillewaet project, expanding the existing brake check area and four-laning a two km section of highway 42 km east of Revelstoke.

Travellers heading east from Revelstoke towards Golden could experience 20-40 minute delays due to construction, and those headed west of Revelstoke towards Salmon Arm may experience 5-10 minute delays.

Transportation B.C. is working closely with local communities affected by the construction to make sure basic needs such as food and emergency services are still available to those travelling through affected zones.

Due to the nature of the landscape in B.C., sites will require traffic to be reduced through worksites or, at times, detoured around them altogether.

In some cases, closures may be required to complete projects within the given time frame.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact this work will have on travel times along the corridor, but the reality is that delays (and some detours) are inevitable,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a news release. “Despite appearances and even with delays, this is still the most efficient route to take.”

Before setting out on your next trip, visit the project website and DriveBC to check for closures and delays.

