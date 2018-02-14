Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and Hwy. 23.

It’s winter out there this morning. Be aware of winter driving conditions on the highways around Revelstoke.

Though Environment Canada has cancelled its snowfall warning for the region, DriveBC is cautioning drivers to be aware of compact snow and slippery sections on both the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 23.

They report limited visibility on Hwy. 23.

The high is Revelstoke today is 0 C. Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 percent chance of flurries.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca

For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca

Feb. 14

