5 reasons why you should apply to the Tourism Management Diploma today

Sofia Martens is an international student from Brazil who is studying business at Okanagan College, specializing in tourism and hospitality. The Tourism Management Diploma coming this fall will feature several international students studying at Revelstoke centre.

Not sure what the future holds? Do you think you can make it in business?

Why not increase your odds by applying to Okanagan College’s newest program addition, launching at the Revelstoke centre this fall?

The Tourism Management Diploma program offers students the opportunity to establish their business careers with skills in demand by employers province-wide.

“The Tourism Management Diploma has been designed with a great deal of industry input, so students will emerge from the program with a broad understanding of business practices and work experience from employers in the region,” says William Gillett, Okanagan College Dean of Business.

“The program is ready to go; instructors have been hired and classroom equipment is ordered and set for installation. We are excited to get started.”

Here are five reasons why you should apply for the program today:

Business skills. There are many skills needed in today’s business environment. As a student, you will be learning the fundamentals necessary for success in business: accounting, financial management, marketing and digital applications. Your network is your net worth. The program includes several opportunities to connect with the business community, which will help you create contacts among key leaders who are hiring for positions in Revelstoke and beyond. Experience is built into the program. You don’t have to worry about your resume looking light after graduation. The program includes a required work experience, offering you the opportunity to apply your skills, build experience and stand out to potential employers. Learn from leaders who have been there. Program instructors are industry-proven experts with the internationally recognized Okanagan College School of Business. The small class sizes offer plenty of opportunity for one-on-one practical instruction. Awards are available. Several organizations, including the Revelstoke Accommodation Association and Columbia Basin Trust, have donated funds to support awards for students who are studying in Revelstoke. This means you can earn a business education that will increase your earning potential, while spending less on tuition.

And the reasons don’t stop there – you can further your education. The Tourism Management Diploma is the equivalent of a Diploma in Business Administration at Okanagan College, which means you can ladder your studies into a Bachelor of Business Administration.

“We’re excited to shine a light on Revelstoke through this program,” says Joan Ragsdale, Regional Dean for Shuswap-Revelstoke. “For those students who already live in the region, it’s another opportunity to stay close to home and pursue their education at Okanagan College.”

For questions about requirements and the program, call 250-762-5445, ext. 8259. To apply online, visit the program website at www.okanagan.bc.ca/tmd.