Building a stronger community through property management partnerships

Revy entrepreneurs launch new partnership to help property owners, and the town they love

Book a consultation with Hive and Co. Property Management by calling 778-252-5224 or visit hiveandcopropertymanagement.com to learn more. (Photo: Mads Duff Photography)

Late last year, Emma Sutton was cleaning a Revelstoke vacation property with her company, Hive and Co. Cleaning. That’s where she first met Sam Clark, who was in the same building to perform a cleaning and inventory check and welcome the next set of clients.

“What stood out to me was how vigilant she was being with her walk-through, and her professionalism and communication with the guests. She was so thorough,” Sutton says.

The two started talking, and it became clear pretty quickly that they had similar business values: high standards, honest communication, and a neighbourly spirit.

“I’ve been working in property management for years, alongside work as a labourer building homes with Arcadian Contracting,” Clark says. “Emma said she wanted to expand her cleaning company in Revelstoke to provide more services to the growing demand in the community. With my background in property management and Emma’s experience in business and clientele relations, we decided to combine our experience together and create Hive and Co. Property Management Inc.”

Hive and Co. Property Management

When you book a consultation with Hive and Co., you’ll meet with both Sutton and Clark to discuss your needs. That means you get access to twice the knowledge when building your custom plan.

“One of our clients lives in Alberta, so we take care of absolutely everything. Other clients live locally and have a stronger attachment to their properties and the type of service they’re after. Our one-on-one onboarding process allows us to accommodate what each client is looking for,” Sutton says.

Hive and Co. is happy to work with you to meet your needs, and they’re also proud to partner with many local businesses to give their clients professional service.

“It’s important to us that we work with other businesses in the community so we can deliver our clients and guests the absolute highest quality service,” Clark says. “We’re always looking for ways to involve more professionals in the community. We want to support local and create more work within Revelstoke.”

Services:

Interior Design: Tips and tricks for a functional, stylish vacation property, including insight from Hopkins Interior Design.

Tips and tricks for a functional, stylish vacation property, including insight from Hopkins Interior Design. Graphic Design: Hive and Co. works with Fika By Art for graphic design of logos and websites.

Hive and Co. works with Fika By Art for graphic design of logos and websites. Photography: They work with Mads Duff Photography to showcase your property in the best possible way.

They work with Mads Duff Photography to showcase your property in the best possible way. Inventory & damage checks: Checking the property after each guest check-out and reporting issues to owners. Hive and Co. also claim stolen or broken items on vacation rental platforms.

Checking the property after each guest check-out and reporting issues to owners. Hive and Co. also claim stolen or broken items on vacation rental platforms. Cleaning: In-house cleaning after each guest check-out provided by Hive and Co. Cleaning.

In-house cleaning after each guest check-out provided by Hive and Co. Cleaning. Staging: Preparing the property before your guests arrive, every time.

Preparing the property before your guests arrive, every time. Snow removal: Hive and Co. partners with Little Big Works for timely snow removal.

Hive and Co. partners with Little Big Works for timely snow removal. Lawn & Yard: Hive and Co. partners with Erin Brouwer Landscaping Services for yard maintenance.

Hive and Co. partners with Erin Brouwer Landscaping Services for yard maintenance. Maintenance: Hive and Co. partners with Axe One Building Co. for 24-hour maintenance.

Hive and Co. partners with Axe One Building Co. for 24-hour maintenance. Hot tub & Pool: Regular maintenance and chemical checks, partnering with Revelstoke Pool & Spa.

Regular maintenance and chemical checks, partnering with Revelstoke Pool & Spa. Concierge: Activity bookings, pre-arrival groceries and more.

Book a consultation by calling 778-252-5224 or visit hiveandcopropertymanagement.com to learn more. Follow Hive and Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Home & GardenLocal BusinessReal estate