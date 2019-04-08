Caribou Recovery Plan: Revelstoke Public Consultation on April 15

In a letter to the editor earlier this week, Doug Clovechuk urged Revelstoke to speak now regarding the Caribou Recovery Plan that has recently come to light with a public consultation on April 15. He writes to all those who enjoy (or are employed by) industries such as Forestry, Snowmobiling, Heli/Cat-skiing, Ski-Touring, Mountain Biking, Restaurants, Retail, Accommodation and Tourism to understand why each of these industries is at risk.

As a community, we have made extensive efforts to develop a collaborative science-based approach to protecting the Southern Mountain Caribou, while supporting the commercial and recreation land uses that are an integral part of our economic viability.

Since the development of the Mountain Caribou Recovery Implementation Plan, significant management actions have occurred in the Revelstoke Shuswap Planning Unit. These include habitat protection, Stewardship Management Agreements, management of backcountry recreation (i.e. closures), primary prey management, predator management and maternal penning.

Any significant changes to the Caribou Recovery Plan in terms of regulation, program design, and land use accessibility in particular, would have detrimental impacts on the economic sustainability of tourism in Revelstoke. It is imperative that in considering potential changes to the regulations, the Province continues to take a collaborative approach that considers both the impact on caribou preservation and the economic impacts of these decisions.

How can you get involved?

The community needs to be organized with a clear and consistent message. The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club is hosting a stakeholder meeting at their Welcome Centre, Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at 4177 Westside Rd.

Participate in the public consultation in Revelstoke. Monday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Revelstoke Community Centre, 600 Campbell Ave.

Community stakeholders have a voice. The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is informing its membership of the closure plan, where to give online feedback, and the April 15 public forum. The Chamber is working with the provincial MLA to stay informed.

Start making noise.

We need you to start sharing caribou closure information on your website and through social media:

revelstokereview.com/news/revelstoke-snowmobile-club-write-letters-requesting-consultation-on-caribou-closures/

revelstokereview.com/opinion/letter-to-the-editor-revelstoke-speak-now/

Give feedback.

You have until May 3, 2019 to express why your family/friends/community need continued access to the backcountry here: engage.gov.bc.ca/caribou/section11agreement/

As stakeholders in our town, you can help protect our local economy and lifestyle. This long-time issue is at a crucial juncture and the threat is immediate. Please join us and act now.