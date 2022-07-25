Celebrating Revelstoke’s Free Spirit – 30 years in the making!

From July 29 to Aug. 1, Elmer Rorstad and the Free Spirit team are marking this decades-in-the-making milestone with a Customer Appreciation Weekend.

For 30 years, Elmer Rorstad has shared his Free Spirit and passion for adventure with Revelstoke’s outdoor enthusiasts, and this week, it’s time to celebrate!

Opening in 1992 as a much-desired career change for the former high school teacher, 30 years later, Rorstad’s Free Spirit Sports is so much more. From its roots as a small retail store focusing primarily on traditional sporting equipment and the occasional hunting rifle, the outfitter has truly grown into its name. Today you’ll find a wide array of outdoor adventure equipment and apparel for the truly free spirited among us.

Of course, its owners have grown up with the store, – and the town – over the past 30 years, too, learning to love Revelstoke’s outdoors a little more with each passing season. Elmer and his wife, Liz, raised their two sons, Sam and James, in the community, passing along the spirit of Revelstoke to them through family camping trips, hiking, biking, skiing and paddle boarding right through every season. Free Spirit Sports has remained a family-run and inspired business.

Revelstoke’s Free Spirit Sports on its 10th anniversary.

“We want to say thank you to the community for putting up with all our growing pains over the past 30 years and celebrate the business we have matured into since first opening our doors Aug. 1, 1992,” Rorstad says.

And the August long-weekend is the perfect time to visit Free Spirit Sports! Enjoy 30 per cent off apparel all weekend long, then on Monday, Aug. 1, they’ll cap the celebrations with birthday cake and a draw for a free stand-up paddleboard! It’s a truly perfect opportunity to come together as a community and support one of Revelstoke’s long-standing, local businesses.

“Locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community and we hope to see a really great turn-out from locals and tourists alike,” Rorstad says.

Free Spirit Sports has been serving Revelstoke’s outdoor needs for 30 years!

Over the years, Free Spirit Sports has given back to the community in all the right ways, supporting local team sports and hiring directly from Revelstoke. In many ways, the Revelstoke community and the store have grown up together – Elmer and his family, have seen the changes and growth the community has experienced since they first opened their doors in 1992, and they’re so grateful for the community’s support.

From a small, mom-and-pop store to a bustling retail outlet, Free Spirit Sports has come a long way, and can’t wait to celebrate with you! Stay up to date with this and all the happenings on Facebook and Instagram, and visit freespiritsports.com to learn more.

