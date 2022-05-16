Crack a Tail Whip for Revy biking

Skookum Revelstoke and Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. have come together for a special promotion that will donate a portion from every can of Tail Whip Lager sold throughout spring and summer to the Revelstoke Cycling Association to help build and maintain local trails. Photo by Olly Hogan @Oldxtrip

After a hot summer day hitting Revelstoke’s mountain bike trails, is there anything better than a crisp, cold refreshment?

Bikers 19+ can now quench their thirst and give back to the local trails at the same time thanks to timely collab by two local businesses.

Skookum Revelstoke and Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. have come together to give back with a special promotion that will donate a portion from every can of Tail Whip Lager sold throughout spring and summer to the Revelstoke Cycling Association to help build and maintain local trails.

In addition, Skookum Revelstoke will donate five per cent from the sale of any Skookum gear, including hoodies, t-shirts, jerseys and many more accessories, both in-store and online at skookumgear.ca, through summer, notes owner Mike Gravelle.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to get involved in the community and give back to local non-profits, and this was a great way to do that,” Gravelle says, crediting his staff for arranging the fundraiser with Mt. Begbie, one of the province’s top craft brewers, and the cycling association.

While available funding for mountain biking trails often goes toward building new trails, maintaining existing trails – crucial for keeping them safe, rideable and inviting to riders – often falls to volunteers, Gravelle notes.

Funds raised through the campaign will help support those efforts, through the Revelstoke Cycling Association, as a vital step in maintaining and growing the sport. Boasting everything from beginner loops and the Rotary Skills Park at Mount Macpherson’s Griffith Creek area to steep Boulder Mountain downhill, the region attracts riders of all levels.

”Mountain biking is probably the No. 1 sport here – ever third car you see has a bike on it,” he notes.

Take Tail Whip for a spin

It was a full house at the Tail Whip fundraiser launch party May 6 – the kickoff to the 2022 biking season that included samples of Tail Whip Lager, live music from Matt Porter, raffles and more.

A Munich Helles lager, the crisp, refreshing, seasonal favourite is 5.2% alc./vol. and an IBU of 19, and as a celebration of B.C. flavour, the lager features barley and hops grown in B.C. and Revelstoke’s own pure mountain water.

Tail Spin Beer is a Munich Helles lager, a crisp, refreshing, seasonal favourite featuring barley and hops grown in B.C. and Revelstoke’s own pure mountain water. Photo by Olly Hogan @Oldxtrip

And that cyclist – Harry – on the can? He’s a staff member, so you can stop by Skookum and meet him in person, says Gravelle, who thanks the community, the Skookum staff and the affiliated sponsors who helped make the event possible, including Six Percent, Rocky Mountain Bicycles and Revelstoke Cycling Association.

Pick yours up today at Mt. Begbie Brewing, 2155 Oak Dr. in Revelstoke, or from a variety of liquor stores around the region.

To pick up Skookum gear in support of local trails, visit 116 Mackenzie Ave., Revelstoke.

