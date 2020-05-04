Discover this sweet summer getaway for your family

At Sugar Lake, find all your favourite Okanagan amenities, without the crowds!

For many BC families, staying close to home is a big part of their summer vacation plans.

Good thing we live in the most beautiful part of the world to do just that!

So, what if you had your own easily reached vacation destination, away from the crowds, in one of the most sought-after parts of the province.

Welcome to Sugar Lake!

All the fun, without the crowds

Located just an hour east of Vernon and less than two hours from Kelowna, the pristine Sugar Lake setting offers all the benefits of the larger north Okanagan lakes – swimming, paddling, water sports, or simply doing nothing at all – with one big difference: the crowds.

No busy beaches. No vying for space on the water. And, if you have your own RV site or cabin right on the lake, no phoning in and competing with everyone else to try to reserve a spot.

When you’re ready to head to the lake, your hand-picked site will be waiting.

Better yet, when summer turns first to fall, then winter, you can be right back here, enjoying your four-season family getaway.

Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is a 66-lot shared interest lakefront development that boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites.

At the new dock, just steps from your site, boat slips are available for lease. Through summer, guests are welcome to join you at the on-site lodge, where a licensed, full-service bistro is popular with both locals and guests.

Your Sugar Lake home-away-from-home

When life away from the lake beckons, explore the world on your doorstep: forests for hiking, freshwater lakes, rivers and streams for fishing, and the hills of Silver Star, just a 90-minute drive away, for summer mountain biking and winter skiing.

Take your adventures on the road to take in the hot springs at Nakusp, and all manner of arts, activities and community activities in the village of Cherryville just 14km north.

Peace of mind, now and tomorrow

To truly enjoy your recreational property, it must provide peace-of-mind – when you’re there, but also when you’re not.

In addition to year-round security and snow removal, the Sugar Lake management team also oversees property rentals if you choose to include your site in the rental pool – a great way to maximize your investment when you’re not using it yourself. And if you ever change your mind, you can withdraw your property from the rental pool just as easily.

Understanding that bank financing can be challenging for recreational properties, the development group – all local to the Okanagan – offer vendor financing for both the RV sites and cabins, meaning you can start making those sweet family memories as soon as this summer!

Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

BC LakesOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation