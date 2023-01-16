Explore and rate experimental new beers at this Revelstoke craft brewery!

The Taste Tester Weekend is your chance to taste and tweak two exclusive brews

The Taste Tester Weekend will be held in the Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. Tasting Room, Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Are you a craft beer enthusiast? Do you like trying new things and making your opinion heard?

If so, Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.’s Taste Tester Weekend, held from Jan. 26 to 29 in Revelstoke, is the event for you.

On each day of the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. Tasting Room will be buzzing with new, experimental beers for you to test, taste, and rate before they even hit store shelves!

“We’re experimenting and need your expert beer opinion,” exclaimed Fie Thomsen, Sales and Marketing Manager at Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. “So come up, grab an appy, and get two taste testers of new beers only available in the Tasting Room, that still need tweaking.”

During The Taste Tester Weekend, purchase any appetizer from their flavourful appetizer menu and receive two complimentary beer tasters, then rate the beers on the supplied ‘tasting comment card’ and enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.! (The tasting of beers is not required to enter the contest.)

Taste and rate two new experimental beers - Fire Roasted Marshmallow Stout and Strata-gize, a New England IPA.

Experimental Beers (limited kegs brewed):

1. Fire Roasted Marshmallow Stout: A rich and silky stout, balanced with roasted chocolate malts and a hint of marshmallow vanilla sweetness (7.0% alc./vol.).

2. Strata-gize: A New England IPA; hazy, juicy, tropical, full-bodied, Strata hops (6.3%, 61 IBU.).

Mt Begbie Brewing Co. has been making classic, award-winning beer in the mountains of Revelstoke B.C. since 1996. Their beers are natural, preservative-free and unpasteurized, using local ingredients and mountain fresh water. Their brews have been recognized at the World Beer Awards, taking home several gold and silver medals, and the brewery was named Brewery of the Year at the Canadian Brewing Awards in May 2017.

Their retail and beer store, located just off the Trans-Canada Highway near the Johnson Heights neighbourhood, the Hillcrest Hotel and Revelstoke Campground, offers quality, trendy merchandise and a wide selection of beer. You can catch the Resort Bus to and from the Hillcrest Hotel right next to the Brewery.

“Come enjoy our craft beers and flavourful food in our Tasting Room, with a cozy fire and patio with stunning mountain views,” Thomsen says. “You’ll want to make it your new spot for après ski this winter. See you in the Tasting Room!”

Follow Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram, or call (250)837-2756 for details.

