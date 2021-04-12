With a passion for the sacred process of healing with traditional medicine, Lion’s Heart Acupuncture strives to help you reconnect with your body, achieve a peaceful state of mind and a loving heart.

Explore your body’s healing potential at new Revelstoke clinic

Community acupuncture program brings affordable stress relief to locals

The opportunity to heal presents itself in myriad ways, and Camille Landry is excited to help Revelstoke residents explore some of these unique mediums.

“By exploring Chinese medicine, it creates an opportunity for people to heal, without always taking medication – which I think is especially important during these times,” notes the owner of Lion’s Heart Acupuncture. “It offers a natural way to get help, healing and support.”

The clinic evokes the healing potential of the body through the use of traditional acupuncture, therapeutic touch and Chinese herbal medicine. Exploring some of the many forms of care can underscore the healing potential it promotes.

While treatments are typically offered one-on-one, Camille has created a community acupuncture program to allow residents to access her services at a lower cost.

Services at Lion’s Hearth Acupuncture include acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, reiki and fire cupping.

Community acupuncture

Once COVID restrictions are lifted, community acupuncture treatment will take place Mondays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. at the Alchemy Yoga Studio. By joining, you can rest and receive a powerful acupuncture treatment that promotes relaxation and calmness.

The pain-free process involves the gentle placement of five small, sterilized, disposable needles into specific sites on each ear. For $20 you can participate in the 60-minute session with seven others.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and it seems stress and anxiety surrounds us, which in of itself presents plenty of challenges. This program creates an opportunity for the community to manage their stress,” Camille explains. “It’s a quick balancing treatment, that no matter what your body is going through, will balance the energy.”

For someone with excessive energy and experiencing plenty of stress, the treatment helps to calm the body down. Alternatively, someone with less energy will see an uplift to their energy levels, helping them regain balance.

“It’s one of the things I love most about my job – the relationship I get to develop with my clients in supporting them through their journey, no matter what that might be or where that may take them. It’s nice to be able to say ‘Hey, I’m here for you, you’re not alone and I’m here to help’, it’s a very rewarding job,” Camille notes.

Visit Lion’s Heart Acupuncture online or call them at 250-814-8505 to book your appointment. Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and from 2:00 to 8:00p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, there’s plenty of time to swing by. Make sure to head to their Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest happenings!

Most Read