The knowledgeable staff at Silverwinds include Paige Tomson (top left), Anthony Tomson (to the right of Paige), Jonathan Maconachie (to the right of Anthony), Aaron Ebert (to the right of Jonathan), Stacey Lamont (middle), Arwynn Russell (bottom left) and Olivia Lingren (bottom right).

From printer ink to paints, find it close to home!

When extensive selection meets exceptional customer service, it’s a perfect pair

Whether you’re on the hunt for new ink for your printer, or a fresh set of markers to draw out your most creative imaginings, Silverwinds (formerly Your Office & Art Centre) has you covered, for work and play.

Specializing in both basic office and art supplies from their convenient downtown Revelstoke location, their extensive inventory has something for everyone, office devotees and art lovers alike. Need more reasons to stop by? We’ll give you five!

  1. Family-owned: “Although we’ve recently changed the store name, my husband and I began managing the business in 2012, and then purchased it in 2014. Since then, we’ve been serving the community and even have our two teenage daughters working with us! And when our son is older, he might join as well,” explains Silverwinds co-owner Stacey Lamont. You can feel good knowing your money is making a local impact!
  2. Revelstoke’s only locally owned stationary store: Proud to be Revelstoke’s only locally owned stationery store, not to mention its main art supplier, the showroom stocks a full range of art and office supplies. And if you’re looking for something you don’t see on the shelves, just ask! The local team specializes in quick turnover for special orders, meaning you won’t have a long to wait for your supplies.
  3. Offers price match: Price sensitive, Silverwinds price matches inks and toners to Staples and art supplies to Opus, so you can feel confident that shopping local needn’t be more expensive. “Not only are we the only place you can get these supplies in town, but we’re also doing what we can to guarantee you’re not spending more,” Lamont notes.
  4. Full spectrum inventory: In addition to the wide variety of office essentials, you’ll also find an array of art supplies including paints (oil, acrylic, watercolour), paint brushes, artist pens, palettes, paint mediums and so much more – something to pique just about every artistic interest! “There’s also a lot of great gift options, perfect for this holiday season. For example, we have a full spectrum of accessible art kits for all ages – including watercolour, story boarding, dinosaurs, princesses and pastels, to name a few,” notes Lamont.
  5. Free delivery: Free delivery services are provided for any sized order. If you can’t come in to browse the store in person, the staff are happy to text or email pictures of items, creating a contact-free adventure. “We really want to get people what they need in the way that they need it,” explains Lamont.

To learn more, visit them in downtown Revelstoke or look for their online shopping, which will be available very soon!

They are open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Silverwinds, formerly Your Office & Art Centre, is proud to be Revelstoke’s only locally owned stationery store.

