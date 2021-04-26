The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread.

Get vaccinated, says rural B.C. doctors organization

Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice, Revelstoke Chapter

The doctors of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it’s available to you. As doctors, we understand how the vaccines work, we understand the risks and benefits, and we understand what they are designed to achieve – prevent illness, reduce hospitalization and prolonged intensive care stays, decrease the number of deaths, and eventually allow a return to normal social functioning in our communities.

Every COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada has followed the same extensive testing as all other vaccines. No steps were skipped. Faster funding and worldwide collaboration have meant the vaccines were able to be developed much more quickly.

As well, the COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada, regardless of the number of doses, have been studied extensively and have shown to be safe and provide excellent protection against the COVID-19 virus, preventing up to 95 per cent of infections and serious illness. The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread.

Millions of people across the world have already received their vaccine with very few side-effects. As with almost any vaccine, people can experience some mild common reactions, which generally last one to two days. These include soreness, redness and swelling where the vaccine was given, tiredness, headache, fever, chills, muscle or joint soreness, and nausea. These reactions are not an allergic reaction, which is rare, but signs that your body’s immune system is responding – in a good way – to the vaccine. If you have concerns about any symptoms you develop after receiving the vaccine speak with your health care provider, public health nurse, or call 8-1-1 for advice.

Not protecting yourself with a COVID-19 vaccine is a far, far greater risk to your health than actually taking the vaccine itself.We rural family doctors from all corners of the province who care deeply about our communities and patients, have no hesitation recommending COVID-19 vaccination for you and your families – in fact we strongly encourage it.

Sincerely,

Dr. Amber Bacenas, Bella Coola Chapter Physician Lead, Regional Physician Lead, Vancouver Coastal

Dr. Kayode Bamigboje, Chapter Physician Lead, Clearwater

Dr.William Ho, Chapter Physician Lead, Pemberton

Dr. Kate McCarroll, Chapter Physician Lead, Revelstoke

Dr. Manya Sadouski, Chapter Physician Lead, Salt Spring Island

Dr. John Soles, Clearwater, Regional Physician Lead, Interior

Dr. Tracey Thorne, Gabriola Island, Division Physician Lead, Regional Physician Lead Vancouver Island

Dr.VicciWebber, Chapter Physician Lead, Lillooet

• Daily Community Vaccination Clinic appointments until April 30

• Please share any concerns/questions with your doctor or call 8-1-1

• Vaccination appointments will be available via a one day per week clinic after April 30 – details to follow

SPONSORED BY: City of Revelstoke and CSRD Area B Recovery Task Force

