Getting social to sell your home

Strategies such as social media and video are vital in marketing your home to the right demographic, says realtor Tyler Bradbury, with RE/MAX Revelstoke.

If it’s been a few years – or decades – since you’ve sold a home, you’ll notice a few changes if you wade into the market.

“Here in Revelstoke, because we’re often speaking to a younger audience of buyers, I’ll use a lot more social media in marketing a home, targeting the right demographic through Instagram, for example,” explains Tyler Bradbury, RE/MAX Revelstoke.

Showcasing the home is also key, especially when prospective buyers are often out of town, and when COVID is limiting the amount of in-person visits.

“Photography has come a long way, but we’ll also use 3D images, virtual tours, drone footage and video to really present your home and our community at its best,” Tyler says.

A keen eye for Revelstoke real estate

After years working in the ski industry, Tyler was well familiar with the Revelstoke area and eight years ago he embraced the chance to relocate here with his family.

Owning a ski and bike shop for a time let him forge even more community connections, then four years ago he made the switch to real estate, appreciating the opportunity to assist people with their own milestone moves.

“I’ve always loved the housing market – I started buying and selling my own properties when I was quite young – and I really enjoy sharing that experience to help buyers and sellers here in Revelstoke,” Tyler says.

“I think people are looking more at lifestyle now, whether that’s from COVID, or leaving the city for a community where they want to raise their family, and with the possibilities of working remotely, Revelstoke is perfectly positioned for that.”

Revelstoke real estate today

Recognizing that many people considering selling their home right now may not have been in the market for many years, Tyler likes to share both where the market is at now, and how selling real estate has changed in that time.

“It’s a very active market – if you’re priced right, I would say 60 days on the market is probably the max right now,” Tyler says.

For older residents who may be looking for warmer winters in retirement, it’s an appealing time to consider the downsizing to the Okanagan or the coast, he adds.

And if you’re looking to sell, then “right-size” into a bigger space for your growing family, or downsize for an empty nest, you’ll find the resources you need to find your just-right fit.

“From tools to estimate your mortgage payments to buyer resources to help you through the myriad steps in the home buying process, I’m here to help.”

To connect with Tyler about buying or selling a home in Revelstoke, call 250-837-5121 or visit online at tyler.bradbury.remax.ca

