Kick up your heels for Revelstoke’s milestone birthday!

Birthdays are always fun to mark with family and friends, but turning 120? That’s REAL cause for celebration!

Revelstoke’s 120th Celebration Gala, coming to the Community Centre June 30, marks the City’s 120th year since incorporation.

“Come celebrate Revelstoke’s rich history in style,” says organizer Meghan MacIsaac, Revelstoke’s Recreation & Facility Program Coordinator, noting the gala is the perfect complement to the next day’s Canada Day festivities. “Come for the gala, stay for Canada Day and make a weekend out of it!”

In addition to locals, invitations have also gone out to many former residents, she says, encouraging readers to also share the event with friends and family from out of town.

“People really enjoy celebrating community, and we’re seeing that in the enthusiastic response from both ticket sales and our sponsors,” MacIsaac says.

The formal gala – everyone loves a chance dress up, after all! – includes a delicious dinner from The Village Idiot catering, and live entertainment from the Timebenders who will take guests on a “Rock down memory lane” with the best hits and stars in the past 60 years.

Opening festivities will include welcome, blessing and performance from the local Indigenous community, along with a welcome from Mayor Gary Sulz. Musuem Curator Cathy English will share stories of the city’s long history and Parks Canada will be on hand with their green screen, giving guests a chance to snap fun retro-inspired photos.

Tickets, $65, are sold individually with the option of reserving a full table for friends. And all those friends can get home safely thanks to the free shuttle also available through the evening, MacIsaac notes.

As a community celebration, it takes the community to make it happen, MacIsaac notes, crediting the event’s many sponsors, including: Downie Timber; Revelstoke Accommodation Association; Columbia Basin Trust; Tourism Revelstoke; Valley Black Top; Revelstoke Mountain Resort – Sutton Place; Revelstoke Review; Shearing Environmental Consulting; NHP; Red Apple; Everything Revelstoke; Parks Canada; and Lakeside Printing.

Get your tickets today!

Tickets are selling quickly for this sensational community event, so get yours early from the Community Centre! For more information, call 250-837-9351, click here for details, and stay up-to-date with all the happenings on Facebook.

Doors open at 6 p.m. June 30, with dinner at 7 p.m. and music and dancing from 8 p.m. The free shuttle will also be available to get you home safely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.