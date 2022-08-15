Learn how to protect yourself + others in your community from infectious disease with new online education modules

SafeCare BC’s Vaccine Basics course answers the essential questions that healthcare workers have been asking in a clear and easy-to-digest way.

The amount of information available to us these days is extraordinary, but it can be overwhelming, too – especially when it comes to your health. How do you know which sources to trust? Where should you look for answers to your specific questions? How do you know you’re making the right choices to protect yourself and keep those around you safe?

A new, bite-sized online education program for British Columbia’s care workers is coming soon to help solve part of this puzzle for those who look after our vulnerable seniors. SafeCare BC’s Vaccine Basics course answers the essential questions that healthcare workers have been asking in a clear and easy-to-digest way, including:

What’s really in vaccines?

How do they work?

Who decides if they are safe?

What side effects might you get, and how can you tell if they are more dangerous than the disease?

There are also modules for frontline workers, managers, and leaders in the care sector to help have respectful, open conversations about immunization options with clients, residents, families and loved ones.

The modules will take about 20 minutes each to complete, and once you have completed the whole series, you will receive a certificate of completion from SafeCare BC. The course is for SafeCare BC’s members – those who care for our seniors – but will be available to anyone across Canada interested in learning more about vaccines to make safe, informed decisions.

Pre-register to be the first to hear about the September launch date at www.safecarebc.ca/vaccination/vaccinebasics/.

SafeCare BC is the industry-funded health and safety association for British Columbia’s long-term care and home and community care workers. The Public Health Agency of Canada funds this project to provide reliable, credible resources and education on immunization and to support those in care to help those around them understand how vaccines can help protect our seniors and our communities.

Research by Simon Fraser University’s Faculty of Health Sciences informed the development of these courses.

Health and wellness