Mackenzie Village creates a contemporary mountain community in Revelstoke

At completion, Mackenzie Plaza will include four condominium buildings with green space, underground parking, as well as ground-floor commercial.

The population of Revelstoke has grown by almost 10 per cent since 2016, well above the provincial and national averages.

A four-season destination, Revelstoke is located at the epicentre of the Pacific Northwest and offers a unique mountain lifestyle.

Whether it’s enjoying the powder on some of the best ski runs in the country, mountain biking through rugged terrain, hiking the beautiful scenic trails, or relaxing in the hot springs, Revelstoke has a big backyard.

Mackenzie Village is an opportunity to live in the heart of the mountains.

Warm summers and epic winters means Revelstoke is a mountain mecca and a dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

Featuring contemporary mountain architecture, the four buildings of Mackenzie Plaza will take advantage of the spectacular views that surround Revelstoke.

“Mackenzie Village allows residents to enjoy the very best of Revelstoke. A walkable and low-maintenance neighbourhood, with a sense of community,” says David Evans, owner and CEO of Mackenzie Village.

Each condo in the new Mackenzie Plaza features an exterior private deck, underground parking, and shared access to a pedestrian-friendly planned community with large open spaces, community parks and gardens.

Schools rank as some of the best in the province, entrepreneurs enjoy co-op workspaces, and a locally grown culture creates a perfect oasis. In keeping with the outdoor adventures and the family atmosphere, Mackenzie Village is answering the need for high-quality, sustainable living.

Each condo in the new Mackenzie Plaza features an exterior private deck, with orientation and floor plans designed to make the most of long summer days.

At Mackenzie Village, homeowners can live year-round, rent monthly, nightly or a combination of any or all options. It’s complete freedom to live your best life.

Enjoy a wide variety of home solutions, innovative building designs and contemporary mountain architecture in Mackenzie Plaza. Your new home is close to town, directly opposite the new Cabot Pacific Golf Course, and just minutes away from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Featuring contemporary mountain architecture, the four buildings of Mackenzie Plaza will take advantage of the spectacular views that surround Revelstoke, with orientation and floor plans designed to make the most of long summer days.

The village will connect to schools and other businesses in the area. The current residential phases are all sold out, but leasing opportunities are still available in the commercial units.

The current residential phases are all sold out, but leasing opportunities are still available in the commercial units.

