Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation: Winter Operations Plans on TFL 56

RCFC is fully committed to addressing the Provincial Old Growth Strategic review’s findings and look forward to collaborating with the community, First Nations and Government on a “Made in Revelstoke” solution.

Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation (RCFC) would like to update the community regarding our winter harvesting plans on Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 56.

In light of the Old Growth deferral maps received Nov. 2, 2021, RCFC is working to review and where possible revise our current and longer-term harvesting plans. We are prepared to work with First Nations, the Revelstoke community, and the provincial government to continually improve our forest management practices, ensure the long-term viability of our community forest operation and address the findings of the Province’s Old Growth Strategic Review. Unfortunately, the timing of the release of the temporary logging deferral information and a lack of clear data from the province has reduced our options to change this winter’s harvesting plans. It takes a year or more to plan and complete the assessments for a cutblock before we can obtain approval to harvest an area. This has put RCFC in a difficult situation where we would have to completely shut down, causing an immediate impact on the livelihoods of several community members and undue hardship on their families.

Starting in January 2022, RCFC plans to harvest one cut block, allowing one contractor and their crew to have employment for the winter season. The block we plan to harvest had 31ha of proposed deferred area overlapping the block. We have removed 7ha of this area from the block but operationally 24ha will be harvested. This block is located at a higher elevation and is a Spruce Balsam timber type. Our staff have identified an equivalent area adjacent to this cut block that has similar attributes that could replace the proposed deferral area.

RCFC is fully committed to addressing the Provincial Old Growth Strategic review’s findings and look forward to collaborating with the community, First Nations and Government on a “Made in Revelstoke” solution that we believe could be used as an example for other forestry communities in BC.

This table below shows a breakdown of old growth forests on the TFL by low elevation (Cedar stands) and high elevation (Spruce stands), and the existing level of conservation before and after the new deferrals.

For further information contact Mike Copperthwaite RPF, General Manager (mike@rcfc.bc.ca) or Kevin Bollefer RPF RPBio, Operations Forester (kevin@rcfc.bc.ca).

forestry