Revelstoke cyclists pedal 29,595 km during BC’s Go By Bike Week!

In all, Revelstoke welcomed 823 riders and 64 teams, biking 29,595 kilometres and saving 6,416 kilograms of greenhouse gases.

From May 31 to June 6, Revelstoke cyclists participated in the province-wide Go By Bike campaign. In true fashion Revelstoke exceeded expectations.

This year the City of Revelstoke took on this riding campaign following Provincial Health Office guidelines. The campaign had tremendous support from volunteers on the Revelstoke Go By Bike Committee and local corporate sponsors – Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Grant, Columbia Basin Trust, Downie Timber, Stella Jones and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Our poster campaign highlighted our essential service teams, recognizing their efforts this past year.

Our community statistics put Revelstoke in one of the top spots provincially per capita with 14 per cent of the local population registered for Go By Bike Week. In all, Revelstoke managed to have 823 riders, 64 teams, 29,595 kilometres biked, and 6,416 kilograms of greenhouse gases saved.

This year we were able to use our sponsorships to give back to the local businesses that have previously donated to the campaign. The committee was able to pivot from the traditional morning celebration stations and partner with the school breakfast programs to provide healthy energy balls to all our enthusiast school riders.

Thank you to everyone who participated in Go By Bike, played bingo, supported local businesses, and most importantly had fun, and got outside and rode their bikes.

Also, thanks to all the businesses that participated in the promotional Bike Bingo throughout the week to get folks out pedaling.

Local prize draw winners can be found on Go By Bike Revelstoke’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Great job, Revelstoke!

