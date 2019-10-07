Save-On Foods brings fresh new approach to the shopping experience

Revelstoke’s Save-on-Foods store has made its customer service philosophy front-and-centre. Check it out in-store today or stop by the Customer Appreciation Barbecue on Wednesday, Oct. 16!

Save-on-Foods in Revelstoke has raised their game!

New management identified an opportunity to improve and they decided to face it head-on.

“It was all about the customer experience and what we could do to take it to the next level,” says manager Brian Clark. “We’ve made many changes and would love for our customers to come see what’s new in store.”

Here’s what you will see:

• More staff and a commitment to the customer experience: The store has expanded its level of the staff, raised wages to attract and retain employees, and improved their hiring practices.

The higher staffing levels ensure an increased focus on service, product availability and selection. The store now has overnight workers who make sure the store is clean, well-stocked and ready to serve customers every day.

• Awesome Avenue! This kid-friendly initiative makes shopping easier for parents, too. Customers will find free fruit and cookies for kids; “Sticker Mania,” a program where kids can collect stickers redeemable for prizes; and a display with an assortment of healthy snacks. Awesome Avenue also supports the BC Children’s Hospital: their goal is to raise $20,000 by the end of the year, and the support from our loyal customers has been “incredible,” Clark said. “We’re well over halfway there.”

Fundraising initiatives have included draws for barbecues and a TV, and an upcoming draw will give away a season pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Right now the store has a fundraiser featuring two huge pumpkins – guess the weight and you can win!

• Local products: BC is famous for its fruits and vegetables, and Revelstoke Save-On-Foods also offers a section of BC-made non-perishable groceries. The products come from Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and elsewhere. “And of course we have Revelstoke’s famous Twisted Berry yogurt and Stoke coffee. Look for the BC flags,” Clark says.

• Community involvement: Save-On-Foods Revelstoke is on track to donate more than 34 tons of food to Community Connections Food Bank and Food Connect (Food Recovery). In July, they donated 5,900 pounds of produce; and over the summer, they almost doubled their overall donations compared to the same time last year.

“We’re also proud to support Revelstoke minor hockey, Revelstoke Grizzlies, the curling rink, the Rotary Club, the Legion and many others,” Clark says.

Clark invites everyone to check out the store at their Customer Appreciation Barbecue on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m., “or until we’ve served 600 burgers.”

“We’ve been listening to our customers. We’d like to thank them for their continued support and for giving us an opportunity to serve them better!”

Customer appreciation day will include a barbecue and free hot chocolate; spin-the-wheel for BC Children’s Hospital and a chance to win lots of lots of great prizes; a gift basket giveaway; and a special one-day sale on select items (with what Clark describes as “hot, hot prices!”).

Clark says he is proud and excited to present the changes to customers.

“People are going to love what they see!”

Kid-friendly initiatives at Revelstoke’s Save-on-Foods, like this display of healthy snacks, make shopping easier for parents, too.