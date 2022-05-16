Summit Construction offers custom living in Revelstoke

Whether nestled in nature or close to the bustle of town, Summit Construction offers Revelstoke clients comfortable, high-quality homes custom designed to needs and lifestyles.

As a fully licensed general contractor, Revelstoke Summit Construction offers various project services – from extensive renovation projects to new home builds.

“We are a skilled team and can put detail and excellent craftsmanship into everything we do,” says Simon Gagnon, Summit Construction Owner.

The company is a great place to grow as a carpenter. They do everything from the foundation to interior finishings, and there’s room for an experienced carpenter to grow and take the lead on projects.

For an apprentice to learn, Gagnon has extensive knowledge to share and provides mentorship to motivated individuals getting started in the industry.

“Many of the trades we work with showed up for skiing and the powder but are now building Revelstoke,” says Gagnon, owner of Summit Construction. “Newcomers to our community are the future workforce, and they have amazing skills to give back to Revelstoke.”

“Revelstoke has a backyard full of outdoor adventures and activities,” says Gagnon. “It is an ideal place to live, work, and play.”

Revelstoke is well-known for its big ski lifestyle and outdoor recreation amenities. Many residents came for the adventure and stayed because of the lifestyle.

“Many of the trades we work with showed up for skiing and the powder but are now building Revelstoke,” says Gagnon. “Newcomers to our community are the future workforce, and they have amazing skills to give back to Revelstoke.”

Revelstoke Summit Construction is unique its quest to build sustainable construction. They approach every project with a modern vision for highly-efficient homes.

“This one home we recently finished has reached Step 4 according to the BC Energy Step Code, and included wood elements sourced from timbers harvested from the property. There were birch and cedar we had milled and dried over the winter and then incorporated into the finishings, siding, and window trim,” says Gagnon.

Revelstoke Summit Construction is unique its quest to build sustainable construction. They approach every project with a modern vision for highly-efficient homes. Olly Hogan Photography

“True sustainability is about making sure the material and the trades used are as close as possible to the community where the house is built. This benefits the local economy, and reduces the carbon footprint as much as possible,” says Gagnon.

Revelstoke Summit Constrution has a passionate team who have contributed to the company’s success.

“Our work is backed by highly skilled carpenters and professional project managers,” says Gagnon. “We dedicate our team to a few projects at a time, offering flexibility and focus to every project.”

Summit Construction offers its employees an inclusive and flexible work environment, including health benefits, summer adjusted schedule and a 15 cm overnight policy in the winter — aiming for their employees to combine work and playtime.

To join Summit Construction’s passionate crew, contact:

office@revelstokesummit.com

(819) 425-4541

https://www.revelstokesummitconstruction.com/

ConstructionEmploymentHome ImprovementJobs and Careers