What will spring bring for Revelstoke real estate?

Realtor Tara Sutherland, with RE/MAX Revelstoke, explores the spring real estate market.

While the next few weeks will reveal more about what Revelstoke’s spring real estate market will look like in this season of coronavirus, so far the numbers are looking comparable to previous years.

With 39 single-family homes listed in Revelstoke last week, that’s on par with the same period in years previous, says local realtor Tara Sutherland, with RE/MAX Revelstoke. And the several new listings added last week is another promising sign.

Of course, with spring and early summer typically the busiest time for real estate, local professionals will be watching to see how the season unfolds, she adds.

“Our inventory hasn’t changed much in the last year; it’s stayed pretty consistent,” says Sutherland, who has helped buyers and sellers with their residential and commercial real estate needs since 2014. Four single-family homes have also sold in the last 30 days.

Virtual options from start to finish

For home sellers and property buyers, the good news is that from start to finish, much of the real estate process is easily handled virtually. “We live in a really good time for that,” Sutherland says, pointing to options like virtual open houses, video options and secure electronic signing options.

“A large part of my job already is talking to people and answering their questions, which we often do by phone or email.”

Precautions are also in place when in-person visits are required.

“It’s really important to make sure both buyers and sellers are comfortable with a home showing,” Sutherland says. “We do our best to maintain our physical distance and minimize contact in the homes – wearing gloves and disinfecting our hands before and afterwards. And if I am showing a home, I ask my clients to let me open doors, turn on light switches and open the curtains, to reduce those touch points.”

What you can do right now

Sutherland encourages those interested in purchasing, whether that’s downsizing from their existing home, moving from a starter home to something larger, or a recreational property, to use this time to keep looking and fine-tune their wishlist – after all, there’s no telling when the perfect property will hit the market.

It’s also a good idea to contact your lender for pre-approval; and if you’ve had recent employment changes, you may also want to confirm any existing pre-approval is current, she suggests.

To learn more about buying and selling in Revelstoke, contact Tara Sutherland at 250-814-8677 or email tara@revelstoke-realty.com

