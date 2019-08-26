No matter there their travels take them, features like hands-free smart technology and Apple Car Play keep Sam and Lauren connected and safe.

Why NOW is the time to get into your dream vehicle

Don’t miss Ford Employee Pricing in Revelstoke, only until Sept. 3!

As an automotive service technician with Revelstoke’s Jacobson Ford, Sam Laurence has the inside track on Ford’s fleet of vehicles, and just what they offer drivers.

So when the time came to replace the family’s SUV, he knew they’d find the comfort, connectivity and safety features they wanted in a vehicle that could also tow their boat and take them off-road.

Oh, and provide room for Hammock, their 75-pound boxer-pitbull cross!

The ideal solution was the 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat, a truck that not only checked all those boxes, but also offered the drivability that Lauren wanted – all for just $55,000,with employee pricing. “It’s an amazing truck – it had every option we wanted – and we got a smokin’ deal,” Sam says.

And – good news for everyone in the market for new ride – until Sept. 3, you can enjoy that same employee pricing: you pay what Sam and the rest of the Jacobson team pays!

Why the Ford Ranger? Here’s a look at Sam and Lauren’s top features:

  1. Handling and drivability – Lauren drives the truck most days, and coming from an SUV, she wanted something a little smaller than some of the of the other options. With exceptional handling and efficient gas mileage thanks to the 2.3L EcoBoost Engine, the Ranger was ideal!
  2. Off-road capability – When weekend fun takes them off-road, the Ranger can easily handle that too, especially with the trail control, which offers a smoother ride once you leave the pavement. “It’s basically cruise control for off-road,” Sam says.
  3. Tow with ease – That new boat we mentioned? The Ranger hauls the 7,500-pound boat to the lake with ease.
  4. Payload – And when you need to haul to or from your home, cottage or worksite, the Ranger’s 1,860-lb payload gives you the capacity you need.
  5. Modern features – No matter there their travels take them, features like hands-free smart technology and Apple Car Play keep the family connected and safe. Pair that with additions like automatic windshield wipers and automatic high-beams, and enjoying that safe drive is even easier.
  6. Safety matters – Speaking of safety, peace of mind is front and centre with features like Ford’s Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and the lane keeping system that alerts you when you’re creeping outside your lane. And when Sam and Lauren pack their young nephews in the back seat? If a seatbelt comes unbuckled, they’re alerted right away!
  7. The truck you want, your way – With a wide array of options and after-market products available, Ford makes it simple to customize your vehicle just the way you want it, says Sam, who’s eyeing a tonneau cover for his new ride.

Ready to see what Ford Employee Pricing has in store for you? Stop by Jacobson Ford in Revelstoke today at 1321 Victoria Rd. or visit online at jacobsonford.com

 

