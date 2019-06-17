By partnering with Used.ca, a sister company under the Black Press umbrella, your local publication has enhanced its digital classifieds – a win for both buyers and sellers.

Your community Classifieds just got a whole lot better!

New easy-to-use platform offers a broader reach than ever before

Okanagan residents have a new and improved way to get the goods they’re selling to the people who are buying.

“Our community publications throughout the Okanagan are readers’ main sources of local news and we’re always looking for ways to enhance the user experience,” says Dave Hamilton, president, BC Interior South Division, Black Press Media.

By partnering with Used.ca, a sister company under the Black Press umbrella, your local publication has enhanced its digital classifieds – a win for both buyers and sellers.

“It’s all about the user experience and the design and features are very user-friendly,” Hamilton explains.

Not only is the display clean and easy to navigate for buyers, but sellers enjoy some real benefits too, beginning with the simple “Place Ad” button at the top right of the Classifieds page.

One Classifieds system will cover all of the Okanagan, connected through the Black Press publication in each community, explains Lacey Sheardown, Used.ca president.

“We’re local, we’re Canadian and we’re right here if you have any questions,” Sheardown says, noting Used.ca’s community-minded approach also includes a wide ranging support for non-profit organizations and groups in their regions, including $750,000 in in-kind support in 2018!

Here are some unique features of the Okanagan’s new online Classifieds, powered by Used.ca:

  • A wider reach: “Our sellers appreciate the broader reach their listing will have by accessing our digital audience – recording close to 1.8 million page views each month in the Okanagan,” Hamilton says. “It’s a far better experience for our readers who want to find new owners for items they no longer need, and it enhances our ability to provide small business with an even wider audience.”
  • Broaden your search: Buyers can scale their search up or down, depending on what they’re looking for and where they want to look – a simple mouse click is all it takes.
  • It’s VERY user-friendly: With the clean design, easy-to-search categories and clickable drop-down menus, your search for your next great “find” has never been easier!
  • Family friendly: Family friendly: Because the Classifieds are powered by Used.ca, the site is monitored daily to ensure the content is family friendly. A user experience team member is also available to users seven days a week.

And the most popular categories? Definitely automotive and sports gear, and of course, the “free” section, which supports Used’s founding principle of keeping useful things out of the landfill.

To learn more, visit your community Classifieds at classifieds.revelstokereview.com.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Kick up your heels for Revelstoke’s milestone birthday!

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski calls for urgent climate action

Government Business No. 29 motion made by Catherine McKenna, minister of environment.… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Why didn’t the mountain ash bloom?

Question: I’m sure I’m not the only person in Revelstoke who has… Continue reading

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Survive an Apocalypse in Kelowna with this virtual game

Apocolypse Made Easy is an interactive online survival game

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Rascal Flatts extend summer tour to the South Okanagan

Rascal Flatts create a Forever Summer Playlist tour extending it into the fall

RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan car thieves

RCMP arrested two Kelowna men who attempted to evade two spike belts

Most Read