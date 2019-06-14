Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Avneet M. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Avneet M. of Surrey:

We all want to make a difference in the place we hold. Each one of us has a dream that we can do anything for to make it come true. Through Miss BC, I want to gain a recognizable platform to get more involved with our community and bring forth my simple idea of happy-living.

In this rush of time, where everything is easily available, happiness and fulfillment is something that has become rare. Inspired by this notion, I’ve finished writing a book that revolves around the idea of being true to you. It is titled ‘NAKED’. I believe all of us are capable of being internally happy if we be who we truly are.

We’re all unique. We’re all different pieces of the same puzzle and it is our mandate to remain unique. I’m just like you because I’m unlike anyone else! “Knowledge will get you from A to B, Imagination will take you everywhere.” This quote by Albert Einstein has always given me the courage to step out of the box and experience life deeply and fearlessly.

To vote for Avneet, click here

To visit Avneet’s Cops for Cancer page click here

