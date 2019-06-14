Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bonnie J. from Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Bonnie J. of Abbotsford:

I entered the Miss BC pageant because I believe we should follow our dreams and not put them off for a “better” moment. I have struggled with my weight for many years and living through many traumas I have felt worthless. I believe the moment is now and that showing other women with the same struggles that I can do it, I hope to encourage other women to do the same. We are often faced with the question; If not now when? I believe the time is now to stand up, rise up and show up in life. I hope to spread my message to the world that we are meant for greatness and instead of standing IN our story we can stand ON it and improve the world.

I am unique in many ways; usually the loudest one in the room I often am a magnet for people. I believe we should never judge a book by its cover because I never know what story another person has. We are all unique but surprisingly have much in common. I try to be the link in getting women to stand together and empowering them to be their true self.

I have two quotes that have helped me navigate through life. The first is something my grandma would say to me growing up and it has become a slogan I use on motivational shirts I sell when I speak at events; “I can, I must, I will” because of that quote I DID! My other quote that has guided me to become my true self is from my dear friend Brenda Hammon who helped me inspire others with my story and it is “If you don’t like where you are, MOVE, You are not a tree!”

To vote for Bonnie, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Kinga W. of Vancouver

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read