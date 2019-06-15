Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Charlotte M. from Victoria

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Charlotte M. from Victoria Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Charlotte M. of Victoria:

The Miss BC Pageant, to me, is about standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the most fearless women and future leaders of this province. When I looked at the bios of contestants in previous years, I saw teens and women, both young and mature, who had stepped up in their communities as leaders and role models. And if that wasn’t enough, they then set a goal to walk a pageant stage to be judged. If that isn’t fearlessness, I don’t know what is. I wanted to be a contestant because I want to be fearless, too.

I have three passions in life: activism, which I do through my union; community engagement, which I do through my political affiliations; and cheerleading. Yes. That is an interesting combination, but they all fit who I am. I am filled with energy and passion to serve the world around me. I believe my one true purpose is to help others get out of their comfort zones so they can do more than they ever believed they could.

“As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.” – Marianne Williamson

To vote for Charlotte, click here

To visit, Charlotte’s, Cops for Cancer page click here

