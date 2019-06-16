Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hana G.from Vancouver

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hana G. of Vancouver:

Flashing lights and glamour is the image painted of what a beauty pageant means, but I’m certain of its deeper impact. I joined Miss BC to simply flourish as a human. After my best friend’s inspiring experience here I’ve had a glimpse of what it offers like fortifying self confidence, a supportive group of “boss” women, and the amazing impact it will leave on the community. I aspire to take all the wisdom that I acquire from this pageant to empower other young girls so they know that they’re capable, powerful and strong.

TRUTH: I define truth as the elegant state of being present and transparent. My curiosity, discovery and unpackaging to always seek the truth is what sets me apart. Truth is what drives my 10 year old friendships, what forces me to challenge myself and never give up. I believe truth has enabled me to continue to progress and squeeze every ounce of fun into an unforgettable experience. Most importantly truth is me. I enjoy being myself around others because I can sit in the truth of who I am and accept others no matter our differences. Truth is what makes me most unique because it’s liberating, loving and exhilarating.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6. This verse has always been very powerful to me. Life is unpredictable for all of us, whether we wake up another morning or sleep another night is uncertain. This verse reminds me that it’s not by my will or knowledge that trials and triumphs occur. There will always be things I can’t explain, seek to find a reason for or deem unacceptable, but as someone who believes in God I know that my trust, love and belief is all I need to get through whatever life throughs at me.

