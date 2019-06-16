Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hana G.from Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hana G. of Vancouver:

Flashing lights and glamour is the image painted of what a beauty pageant means, but I’m certain of its deeper impact. I joined Miss BC to simply flourish as a human. After my best friend’s inspiring experience here I’ve had a glimpse of what it offers like fortifying self confidence, a supportive group of “boss” women, and the amazing impact it will leave on the community. I aspire to take all the wisdom that I acquire from this pageant to empower other young girls so they know that they’re capable, powerful and strong.

TRUTH: I define truth as the elegant state of being present and transparent. My curiosity, discovery and unpackaging to always seek the truth is what sets me apart. Truth is what drives my 10 year old friendships, what forces me to challenge myself and never give up. I believe truth has enabled me to continue to progress and squeeze every ounce of fun into an unforgettable experience. Most importantly truth is me. I enjoy being myself around others because I can sit in the truth of who I am and accept others no matter our differences. Truth is what makes me most unique because it’s liberating, loving and exhilarating.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6. This verse has always been very powerful to me. Life is unpredictable for all of us, whether we wake up another morning or sleep another night is uncertain. This verse reminds me that it’s not by my will or knowledge that trials and triumphs occur. There will always be things I can’t explain, seek to find a reason for or deem unacceptable, but as someone who believes in God I know that my trust, love and belief is all I need to get through whatever life throughs at me.

To vote for Hana, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Maya P. from Chilliwack
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Katherine S. from Campbell River

Just Posted

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Making an impact-collectively

Last week, I participated in the Collective Impact session hosted by the… Continue reading

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

North Okanagan adds wildfire protection

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

Dangerous driving in Keremeos and Vernon nets jail time

Gary Patrick Richard will serve 73 days in jail for dangerous driving and other offences

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

Portion of Okanagan highway closed due to vehicle incident

Accident happened on Highway 6 a few kilometres east of the Village of Lumby; detour in effect

More student housing for UBC Okangan

B.C. government to build $25-million, on-campus building to address high demand, low vacancy rate

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Most Read