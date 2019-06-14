Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jasmeet T. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Jasmeet T. of Surrey:

I entered Miss BC to achieve a couple things which tie in together to make a one goal. I’m a model taking the summer off from nursing school to focus on the pageant. I want to give all my love and attention to the pageant by fundraising and coming up with a platform that I believe in.

If I’m crowned I hope to fundraise and help out in the community as much as I can so that I can prove that I’m passionate and that I’m not only a model but I can also serve in the community.

I believe that a person who is able to show their dedication, hard work and optimism not only during the competing phase of Miss BC but during the reign of Miss BC is what makes them unique. I think that I have that quality.

A quote that inspires me the most is, “live every day like it’s your last,” because there are too many times when we give up on opportunities thinking that we’re not good enough or we get scared of the consequences. We should accept the present and embrace everything that is going on around us because at the end of the day it will all be a learning experience.

To vote for Jasmeet, click here

To visit Jasmeet’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Shahrzad S. from Burnaby
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read